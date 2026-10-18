'My rhetoric has been imperfect': Rebuked by India, JD Vance clarifies 'indentured servants' remark

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance has clarified that his controversial description of H-1B visa workers as "indentured servants" was aimed at American companies and the visa system, rather than the workers themselves. His remarks came after India criticised the terminology as "deeply offensive", citing its painful historical and colonial connotations.

Speaking at a CBS Town Hall, Vance acknowledged that his rhetoric may have been imperfect and argued that the existing visa system could leave foreign workers vulnerable to their employers. He said his criticism was directed at companies that use the system to hire foreign workers while potentially reducing opportunities for American employees.

JD Vance says criticism was aimed at companies and visa system

Explaining his remarks, Vance said his comments about certain H-1B visa holders should not be interpreted as a criticism of the entire category of workers. "To the extent my rhetoric has been imperfect, that's on me. What I said about certain visa holders, certain H-1B holders, is not for the entire category," he said. Vance argued that some workers who enter the US on H-1B visas depend heavily on their sponsoring employers because their immigration status is tied to their employment. He said this arrangement could give employers significant power over workers, particularly when disagreements or layoffs could put their ability to remain in the country at risk. "So, when I say indentured servitude, that is not a criticism of H-1B visa holders; that is the criticism of the company, which brings a person who sometimes will lay off an American worker and knows that if they complain, if they have disagreement with the boss, they could just lose their job," Vance said.

He added that the visa system could allow employers to send workers back to their countries of origin if their employment ended, leaving them in a vulnerable position.

What did Vance say about H-1B workers earlier?

Earlier this month, while addressing a news conference on visa fraud, Vance had described H-1B visa workers as "indentured servants" and accused foreign outsourcing firms of undercutting American workers' wages. He claimed that H-1B workers earned considerably less than American citizens employed in comparable positions.

"If you are working as an H-1B visa in the United States of America, you're earning USD 20,000 less than an American citizen hired in the same position. If you were brought in by one of these foreign outsourcing firms, you're making USD 48,000 less than an American citizen in a similar position," Vance said. He also alleged that some corporations hired foreign workers while laying off American employees to reduce labour costs.

According to Vance, this practice allowed companies to increase profits by replacing American workers with lower-paid employees from overseas. His latest comments sought to distinguish between his criticism of the employment practices of certain companies and the foreign professionals working under the H-1B visa programme.

India calls 'indentured servants' remark deeply offensive

India had strongly objected to Vance's description of H-1B visa workers, saying the terminology ignored the contributions of Indian professionals to the American economy and innovation ecosystem. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian professionals in the US were highly educated and skilled contributors to the country's economic growth.

"We have also seen some comments in this context by the US Vice President. We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem," the MEA said.

The ministry also highlighted the broader contribution of immigrants to American society and economic development. "Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity," it said. The MEA described the use of terminology associated with historical exploitation and colonialism as deeply offensive, reinforcing India's objection to the remarks.

Vance says visa system gives employers too much power

Vance's clarification focused on the relationship between visa sponsorship and employment security. He argued that workers whose legal status depends on their jobs may be less willing to challenge employers over workplace disagreements or employment decisions. He maintained that the concern was not with foreign workers as a group, but with a system that he believes can allow companies to exercise excessive control over them.

The exchange has brought renewed attention to the debate over the H-1B visa programme, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for specialised roles. The discussion centres on the programme's impact on American employment, wages and the working conditions of overseas professionals, including those from India.

Vance's remarks and India's response highlight the competing concerns surrounding the programme, from the protection of domestic workers to the contributions and employment security of skilled foreign professionals.

(With inputs from ANI)

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