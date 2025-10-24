Trump terminates trade talks with Canada over television ads rebuking tariffs: 'Egregious behavior' The statement follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s remarks that he plans to significantly increase Canada’s exports to markets beyond the United States in response to the risks posed by Trump’s tariffs.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced he was halting trade negotiations with Canada, citing recent television commercials opposing US tariffs. Trump described the ads as “egregious behavior” and claimed they were intended to influence decisions by the US court.

The statement follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s remarks that he plans to significantly increase Canada’s exports to markets beyond the United States in response to the risks posed by Trump’s tariffs.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation accused Canada of spreading 'propaganda'

Earlier, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation posted on X that Canada was running an anti-tariff ‘propaganda’ using selective video and audio of former US President Ronald Reagan.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute learned that the Government of Ontario, Canada, created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan delivering his "Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade,” dated April 25, 1987. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” the post read.

Legal options under consideration

The foundation further said legal options were being explored in this regard.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter. We encourage you to watch President Reagan's unedited video on our YouTube channel,” it added.