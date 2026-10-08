'We will not be attacking Iran': Trump rules out US strike before November 3

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will not attack Iran before the country's midterm elections on November 3, even as Tehran continues to review a US peace proposal and reports have suggested Washington is preparing military options in case major combat operations resume.

In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was having "productive discussions" with Iran and stressed that Washington would not launch an attack before the midterm elections. He also warned that Iran "WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump wrote that Iran was in a "very bad condition", both economically and militarily. He also said the blockade would remain in place and claimed that oil was continuing to flow through the Strait of Hormuz at record levels.

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL/REALDONALDTRUMP)Trump rules out US strike before November 3.

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump said.

Iran reviewing US peace proposal

Trump's latest statement comes as Iran says it is still reviewing Washington's response to a proposal put forward by Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that negotiations between Tehran and Washington remained ongoing, with messages continuing to be exchanged through mediators. He said Iran would respond to the US proposal "within the next few days".

Araghchi said Tehran had presented its proposal, called the "Seven-Day Plan", last month and had since received the American side's views on it.

"We are currently reviewing the views of the Americans and I think we will provide our response within the next few days," Araghchi said.

Earlier reports pointed to possible fresh strikes

Before Trump's latest post, reports had suggested that the Pentagon was preparing military options for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

According to the Axios report cited in the source material, the US Central Command had been instructed to complete preparations for possible fresh strikes. The directive reportedly did not set a specific date for any attack.

US and Israeli officials had told Axios that renewed combat operations could potentially take place before the US midterm elections. Reports also said any renewed campaign could involve strikes against Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets.

A Pentagon official told Axios that the department's role was to develop and present military options to the President.

Trump's latest message changes the immediate timeline

Against that backdrop, Trump's latest statement puts a clear timeline on what the US will not do before November 3. It does not rule out military action after the midterm elections.

The latest development therefore comes amid a continuing mix of diplomacy and military preparations. Tehran says it is reviewing the US position and preparing a response, while Washington has kept military options available.

(With inputs from ANI, AP)

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