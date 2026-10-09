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Rejinagar Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: BJP's Sakharav Sarkar leads with over 15,000 votes against AJUP

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Rejinagar Bypoll Results Updates: The BJP is steering ahead in Rejinagar, a constituency with significant Muslim population. Here, the party had fielded its former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar.

Rejinagar Bypoll Results LIVE Updates.
Rejinagar Bypoll Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a massive lead in byelection to the Rejinagar assembly constituency, with its candidate Sakharav Sarkar leading by more than 15,000 votes against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Golam Nabi Azad. The byelection was called in Rejinagar, a constituency that has a significant Muslim population, after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir vacated the seat and retained the Nowda assembly constituency. 

Rejinagar falls in the Murshidabad district and is part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has 2,57,657 electors. Kabir had won this seat with nearly 60,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Bapan Ghosh.

For the byelection, Kabir's party has fielded his son Golam Nabi Azad. In response, the BJP fielded its former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while Ritabrata Banerjee's faction fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh. The Congress has nominated Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Syed Asad Ali.

The polling for the byelection was conducted in the Rejinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.42 per cent, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying that the polling largely remained peaceful in Rejinagar, along with Nandigram; however, small incidents were reported at some places.

Later, the poll body said its Complaint Monitoring System had received 37 complaints through the Correspondence Management System (CMS). "The National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) received 60 complaints," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Catch all the live updates for byelection results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Live updates :Rejinagar Bypoll Results 2026

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  • 10:16 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'It was all predetermined': Congress leader

    As the BJP took a lead Rejinagar byelection, Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi has alleged that this was predetermined. He alleged that counting has proved that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal.

    "The outcome is exactly as the Chief Minister predicted. He had said he would win by a margin of 120,000 votes... Calculations had already been made regarding how many votes the BJP and the Congress would secure in each specific booth; it was all predetermined," he told news agency ANI.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP leads with over 15,000 votes

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sakharav Sarkar has taken a lead by over 15,000 votes against his nearest rival and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) candidate Golam Nabi Azad, as per the latest trends.

    With inputs from Onkar Sarkar

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security remains tightened in Rejinagar

    The security remains tightened in Rejinagar, as counting of votes continue to declare the byelection results.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP leads with over 6,000 votes

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sakharav Sarkar is leading with more than 6,000 votes against AJUP, as per the latest trends.

    With inputs from Onkar Sarkar

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP takes lead in Rejinagar

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sakharav Sarkar has taken lead as per initial trends in byelections to Rejinagar assembly constituency.

    With inputs from Onkar Sarkar

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress slams EC, BJP

    West Bengal State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), and alleged that the poll body is being used by the ruling party to win elections. He said the voting should be conducted in a free, fair, and fearless manner.

    "We had actually demanded a re-poll. Genuine voters could not reach the polling stations to cast their votes," he told news agency ANI. "Consequently, we demanded a re-poll in both Rejinagar and Nandigram... the BJP’s current mindset, favoring 'one country, one vote, and one political party'—reflects a 'Manuwadi' ideology. The nexus formed between the Election Commission and the Central Govt led to the exclusion of genuine voters' names from the rolls."

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal minister targets Oppn

    West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, has targeted the opposition over their protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

    "In a democratic country, anyone can express their views and stage a protest. However, the manner in which this protest is being conducted, aimed at creating disorder and misleading both the administration and the public, is not in anyone's interest... Nothing will come of such theatrics. The public is happy with the country's leadership," he told reporters.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Tuesday's polling was peaceful: Officials

    The Election Commission had described Tuesday's polling as "more or less peaceful". Opposition parties, however, alleged voter intimidation, booth-level irregularities and the removal of their polling agents from booths and demanded fresh polling, reports news agency PTI.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes has begun to declare the byelection results in West Bengal. The initial trends are expected to be out shortly.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. The initial trends are likely to be out soon after the counting of votes begins.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Humayun Kabir arrested after remarks alleging police interference in high-stakes Rejinagar assembly bypoll

    Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was arrested on Tuesday after he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll and accused the police of interfering with the voting process at several booths. The police have accused Kabir of trying to disrupt the law and order situation during the polling. Read more.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the voter turnout?

    The polling for the byelection was conducted in the Rejinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.42 per cent.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are the candidates?

    For the byelection, Kabir's party has fielded his son Golam Nabi Azad. In response, the BJP fielded its former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while Ritabrata Banerjee's faction fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh. The Congress has nominated Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Syed Asad Ali.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    The 2026 West Bengal election results

    Humayun Kabir had won this seat with nearly 60,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Bapan Ghosh. Kabir secured 1,23,536 or 51.62 per cent votes, while Ghosh received 64,660 or 27.02 per cent votes.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    The demography in Rejinagar

    A constituency that has a significant Muslim population, Rejinagar falls in the Murshidabad district and is part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has 2,57,657 electors.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Can a Suvendu-led BJP upset Humayun Kabir's AJUP?

    The counting of votes to declare the results for byelection to the Rejinagar assembly constituency in West Bengal will take place today. The byelection was called in Rejinagar after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir vacated the seat to retain the Nowda assembly constituency.

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