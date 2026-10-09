Rejinagar Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: BJP's Sakharav Sarkar leads with over 15,000 votes against AJUP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a massive lead in byelection to the Rejinagar assembly constituency, with its candidate Sakharav Sarkar leading by more than 15,000 votes against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Golam Nabi Azad. The byelection was called in Rejinagar, a constituency that has a significant Muslim population, after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir vacated the seat and retained the Nowda assembly constituency.

Rejinagar falls in the Murshidabad district and is part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has 2,57,657 electors. Kabir had won this seat with nearly 60,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Bapan Ghosh.

For the byelection, Kabir's party has fielded his son Golam Nabi Azad. In response, the BJP fielded its former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while Ritabrata Banerjee's faction fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh. The Congress has nominated Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Syed Asad Ali.

The polling for the byelection was conducted in the Rejinagar assembly constituency on Tuesday. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.42 per cent, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying that the polling largely remained peaceful in Rejinagar, along with Nandigram; however, small incidents were reported at some places.

Later, the poll body said its Complaint Monitoring System had received 37 complaints through the Correspondence Management System (CMS). "The National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) received 60 complaints," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.