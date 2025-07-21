Trump shares AI-generated video showing Barack Obama's arrest: 'No one is above the law' The doctored video of former US President Barack Obama also shows him inside a jail cell, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit typically worn by inmates.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of former President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents inside the Oval Office. Trump posted the video on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (local) time, which quickly went viral.

Watch video here

In the Truth Social post, Trump shared a TikTok video of various Democrats, including Obama, saying that "No one is above the law."

The 45-second AI-generated deepfake video depicts a highly realistic but entirely fabricated sequence in which Trump and Obama appear in the Oval Office. As the video progresses, Obama is shown being arrested by agents while Trump looks on, smiling, with the song "YMCA" playing in the background.

The video reportedly originated on TikTok and was later reshared by Trump on social media without any direct commentary. It is captioned with the phrase: "No one is above the law."

At the beginning, clips of various prominent Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, are shown saying, "No one is above the law." This is immediately followed by a clown-faced version of the Pepe the Frog meme, which appears to mock the statement by honking its red nose.

Later, the video shows Obama being handcuffed and later appearing behind bars in an orange prison jumpsuit, further reinforcing the fabricated narrative.

Social media reacts to Trump's post

The video sparked intense reactions across social media platforms. On Truth Social, many of Trump's supporters celebrated the post while critics condemned it as as misleading and dangerous.

"Anything to distract from the Epstein files…," said X handle Republicans against Trump.

Others, like a user named Publius, posed inflammatory questions such as, “Will Obama be arrested?"

Political commentator Nick Sortor said, "make this a reality."

MAGA Voice reshared the video and said, "I absolutely voted for this."

Trump accused Obama of election fraud

This comes after recent allegations by Donald Trump, who accused former President of being involved in "high-level election fraud." Last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed to possess "striking" and "overwhelming" evidence suggesting that officials from the Obama administration fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative after the 2016 election in an attempt to derail Trump's presidency. Gabbard has called for legal proceedings against members of the former Obama administration.

"Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic," she wrote on X.

The Office of the DNI (ODNI), however, released a 114-page document detailing evidence that, before the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community consistently assessed that Russia was "probably not trying to influence the election by using cyber means."

It also mentioned that on December 8, 2016, a draft of the President's daily brief stated that Russia "did not impact recent US election results" by conducting malicious cyber activities against US election infrastructure.

