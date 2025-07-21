'We’ll put some of you on big screen': Chris Martin issues cheeky warning after viral 'kiss cam' The controversy erupted after Byron and Cabot were caught sharing a warm hug on the big screen during the concert of the famous music band, Coldplay. As the camera was focused on the crowd, it captured the couple in a cosy moment.

Chris Martin, key singer of rock band Coldplay, said the people coming for the concert could anytime feature on the big screen, so they must remain cautious. Making a wisecrack on the 'kiss cam' scandal, Martin told the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison that cameras might be pointed towards them and they should ensure their makeup is done.

The warning came after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s video with company HR head went viral from one of the Coldplay concerts. The duo was featured on the big screen while sharing a warm hug.

"We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen. How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now," Martin said in a cheeky warning.

Andy Byron resigns after row

Andy Byron resigned as Astronomer CEO after outrage over his viral video with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. The company, in an official release, confirmed Byron’s decision, adding that his resignation was accepted.

The company statement also stated that Pete DeJoy will continue to serve as interim CEO till the board makes a decision on Byron’s replacement.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the statement read.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," it added.

About the row

The controversy erupted after Byron and Cabot were caught sharing a warm hug on the big screen during the concert of the famous music band, Coldplay. The band's lead singer, Chris Martin, pointed towards the cameras and asked people to sing his song Jumbotron. As the camera was focused on the crowd, it captured the couple in a cosy moment, sharing a warm hug while smiling.

Byron and Cabot got quite uncomfortable and tried to hide their faces after seeing themselves on the big screen. Seeing them do that, Chris Martin said. “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.