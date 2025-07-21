IDF kills Hamas commander Bashar Thabet as Gaza conflict escalates, strikes 75 terror targets The IDF killed Hamas commander Bashar Thabet and struck 75 terror targets in Gaza, amid escalating violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

New Delhi:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday the death of Bashar Thabet, a senior commander in Hamas' Development and Projects Department. Thabet, known for overseeing Hamas’ weapons production and research operations, was killed during a targeted strike as part of an ongoing military campaign in Gaza. According to the IDF, the operation targeted key terrorist infrastructure, including weapons manufacturing sites and tunnel shafts used by Hamas.

The IDF statement highlighted that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had successfully hit around 75 targets in Gaza, including military compounds and cell sites. These strikes were aimed at dismantling terrorist operations that posed an immediate threat to IDF forces, officials said. "We have located and neutralised a significant portion of Hamas’ military infrastructure," the IDF added.

The operation comes amid intense fighting in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that at least 115 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 92 individuals who were reportedly seeking aid, and two civil defence workers. The rising death toll follows severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies due to Israel's ongoing siege.

Famine conditions in Gaza have reached crisis levels, with the Health Ministry confirming that 18 people died from hunger within the last day alone. As conditions worsen, many residents are fleeing their homes in search of safety. The Israeli army has dropped leaflets over the Deir el-Balah area, urging civilians to evacuate as the military continues its operations.

Meanwhile, across the region, protests have erupted in multiple countries, including Tunisia, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, and Morocco, condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. Demonstrators have expressed their outrage over the ongoing siege and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the enclave.

In addition to the mounting casualties, Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, confirmed that the government had blocked a visa extension for the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza. This decision came after the UN official testified to the widespread use of "weaponised hunger" by Israeli forces in their blockade of essential supplies.

As the conflict intensifies, Palestinian residents in the occupied West Bank report increased attacks on water supplies by Israeli settlers, further exacerbating the already dire living conditions. With peace talks stagnant, the prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate.