Trump praises Iran's missile strikes on Israel: 'They hit hard, destroyed a lot of buildings' US President Donald Trump has praised Iran's ballistic missiles, saying they hit Israel very hard and destroyed several buildings. His statements came two days after a ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel.

Washington:

In a surprising remark that has triggered fresh international debate, US President Donald Trump has praised Iran's ballistic missile strikes on Israel. Speaking during an interview, Trump said, "Oh boy, those ballistic missiles hit Israel hard... They destroyed a lot of buildings." His comments are being interpreted as an acknowledgement of the heavy damage inflicted by Iranian missiles, which some analysts believe may have influenced his sudden call for a ceasefire between the two warring nations.

Earlier, Trump had taken a tough stance, demanding an unconditional surrender from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Khamenei firmly rejected the demand, stating that Iran would never bow to any country and only prostrates before Allah.

How many ballistic missiles did Iran launch at Israel?

According to estimates by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Iran fired over 1,000 missiles during the conflict with a significant number of them being ballistic missiles. While exact figures and types remain undisclosed, it is clear that Iran had employed a variety of deadly long-range ballistic missiles against Israel. Below are key missiles that were reportedly been used in the assault.

Major Iranian ballistic missiles used against Israel and their range

Shahab-3: This medium-range ballistic missile has a range of approximately 1,000 to 1,300 kilometres, capable of striking targets deep inside Israel. It remains one of Iran’s most relied-upon strategic weapons.

Khorramshahr-4: With a range of around 2,000 kilometres, this long-range missile can hit distant targets, including Israeli cities. It was reportedly deployed after the U.S. attacked Iran’s nuclear sites in Tehran. The missile is road-mobile, radar-evading, and capable of carrying multiple warheads simultaneously.

Sejjil: This is a solid-fueled ballistic missile with a range of about 2,000 kilometres. Known for its rapid launch capability, Sejjil adds speed and stealth to Iran's missile arsenal.

Trump defends US strikes on Iran

Trump also stated that US strikes delivered a crushing blow to Iran's nuclear programme despite a preliminary American intelligence assessment suggesting that the assault inflicted only a marginal setback. This was a devastating attack, and it knocked them for a loop,” Trump said. The White House pointed to a statement from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission that said Iran faced a setback of "many years." However, Iran maintains that its atomic ambitions are for peaceful purposes, while US and Israeli leaders have described the country's nuclear programme as the precursor to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

(With inputs from AP)

