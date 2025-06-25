Trump warns Iran of fresh US strikes if Tehran attempts to restart its nuclear programme Donald Trump said the strikes over the weekend "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities.

Washington:

Two days after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against trying to rebuild its nuclear programme, saying, "Iran will not enrich — the last thing they want to do is enrich."

"Iran is not going to make bombs any time soon. We don't think Iran had enough time to get nuclear items out of the sites in time. I think it was a tremendous hit," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

What Trump said on 400 kilograms of uranium

Trump earlier in the day claimed that news reports claiming 400 kilograms of uranium had been removed from Iranian nuclear sites before US strikes were "fake news." The White House also said the reports were aimed at undermining the President.

Talking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said that the US hit on Iran ended the war and the Iranian nuclear programme has been put back by decades.

Trump expresses satisfaction in ending Israel-Iran war

On Tuesday (local time), he expressed his satisfaction in stopping "THE WAR" between Iran and Israel, asserting that it was his "great honour" to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities before brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran "equally" wanted the conflict to end.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR," he stated in his post.

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Iran retaliates with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran's three key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The conflict between the two nations began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.

