Israel's strike on Iranian nuclear scientists: Is Iran's atomic weapons program set back for years? Israel's targeted killing of 14 Iranian nuclear scientists has sparked global debate over the effectiveness and ethics of such strikes. While Israel claims it will delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions, experts warn the impact may be short-lived and legally contentious.

New Delhi:

In a significant escalation of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has confirmed that it killed at least 14 Iranian scientists in a series of targeted strikes. According to Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka, the attacks began on June 13 and focused on individuals believed to be central to Iran's nuclear weapons development. The victims reportedly included chemists, physicists, and engineers with decades of experience.

Israel claims the targeted scientists possessed critical knowledge of nuclear weapons manufacturing and that eliminating them will set Iran’s nuclear ambitions back by years. “They were not just physicists—they were combatants in the race to build nuclear weapons,” said Zarka.

Experts doubt long-term impact

While Israel sees the operation as a strategic success, international experts caution that the damage may only be temporary. Mark Fitzpatrick, an analyst based in London, argued that Iran can still rely on existing blueprints and train new scientists. “This may delay the program, but it will not stop it,” he said.

Pavel Podvig, a Geneva-based nuclear policy expert, echoed this sentiment, warning that unless Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles and key equipment were destroyed, its program could resume. He also raised ethical concerns about targeting civilian scientists: “If this becomes acceptable, what’s to stop anyone from targeting students studying physics?”

A repeat of past tactics

This is not the first time Iran’s nuclear scientists have been targeted. In 2020, Iran accused Israel of assassinating top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using a remote-controlled machine gun. While Israel rarely claims direct responsibility for such operations, it has long pursued a policy of sabotage and cyberattacks to disrupt Iran's nuclear activities.

Legal analysts are divided on the legitimacy of such strikes. Some argue that if the scientists were directly contributing to a military nuclear program, they could be considered legitimate targets under international law. Others, however, warn that it sets a dangerous precedent and may violate the rules of armed conflict, which protect civilians and non-combatants.

Iran's response and international reaction

In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli targets, escalating regional tensions. However, Iran has not officially confirmed the loss of the scientists. The Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian facilities, including the use of bunker-buster bombs, suggest a coordinated campaign to cripple Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy voiced concern over the strikes, emphasizing that military actions cannot erase decades of scientific knowledge and ambition. “We must pursue diplomatic solutions. Bombs can’t destroy ideas,” he said.

Fear, deterrence and moral debate

Israeli officials have defended the strikes, arguing they serve as a deterrent. “Those considering joining Iran’s nuclear program in the future will think twice,” said Ambassador Zarka. Still, experts question whether such tactics will have a lasting impact or simply push Iran to further entrench and conceal its program.

Steven David, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, defended the strikes, saying, “These scientists were working for a regime openly threatening to wipe Israel off the map. They were legitimate targets.” Yet others, like Emory University law expert Laurie Blank, stressed that without full transparency, it is difficult to determine the legality of the strikes.

A complex, unfinished debate

As the world watches the fallout from this operation, key questions remain unanswered: Can targeting scientists truly halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions? Is such a strategy morally and legally justifiable? And most importantly, does it bring the world closer to peace—or push it further toward conflict?

For now, the only certainty is that the Israeli strikes have ignited not only physical destruction but also a deeper international debate about the ethics of modern warfare.