NATO chief calls Donald Trump ‘daddy’ while appreciating his role in Israel-Iran ceasefire efforts | Watch

Washington:

In a highly unconventional moment during a press conference in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte referred to US President Donald Trump as 'daddy,' triggering a mix of amusement and criticism as the alliance prepares for a pivotal two-day summit. The gathering of the 32-member security bloc comes at a time of renewed focus on defence spending and rising geopolitical tensions.

Mark Rutte’s ‘daddy’ remark sparks stir

While addressing the media alongside President Trump, Rutte quipped, “Then daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” as a justification for Trump’s recent fiery comments about the Iran-Israel conflict. The remark was in response to Trump likening the conflict to 'two kids in a schoolyard' and defending the need for blunt diplomacy. The reference to Trump as 'daddy', seemingly in jest, drew laughs from the president and raised eyebrows among observers and reporters.

Trump’s Iran comments and F-bomb outburst

The NATO chief’s comment followed a profanity-laced tirade by Trump just before departing for the summit. Frustrated by the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Trump told reporters, “They don’t know what the f*** they are doing!”- a rare public use of an expletive from the former president. Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, later claimed credit for persuading Israel to hold off on a retaliatory strike through direct intervention.

Praise for Trump’s Iran strikes and Defence push

Rutte also lauded Trump’s recent military action, describing the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, involving the deployment of 14 bunker-busting bombs, as “extremely impressive.” He added that the strike sent a powerful message, positioning Trump as “a man of peace” capable of backing diplomacy with military might.

The Secretary General further endorsed Trump’s push to raise NATO’s defence spending benchmark. Trump has demanded that member states increase their defence outlays to 5 per cent, more than double the alliance’s current 2 per cent target.

Article 5 comments add to the uncertainty

Trump added fuel to the fire when he appeared to cast doubt on his commitment to Article 5- the bedrock NATO principle of collective defence, telling reporters that support would depend “on your definition.” The statement drew concern from some European leaders, who view Article 5 as the alliance’s most vital safeguard.

Rutte’s balancing act: Praise or pandering?

Rutte, who recently succeeded Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General, has drawn both praise and criticism for his rapport with Trump. Dubbed the “Trump Whisperer,” he has reportedly gone to great lengths to accommodate the US president, including arranging an overnight stay at the Dutch royal palace.

When questioned about whether calling Trump 'daddy' was unbecoming of a NATO leader, Rutte dismissed the concern, saying, “I think it’s a bit of a question of taste,” and defended Trump as a “good friend” deserving of recognition for “decisive action” and his role in compelling NATO allies to reassess defense commitments.

A summit with high stakes

As NATO convenes in The Hague, the alliance faces the dual challenge of projecting unity while navigating unpredictable diplomacy. Whether Rutte’s unorthodox approach strengthens cohesion or sows further division remains to be seen.