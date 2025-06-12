Trump launches 'Gold Card': Know all about USD 5 million US visa scheme and how to sign up The newly launched website — trumpcard.gov — features an image of the gold-colored card prominently displaying Donald Trump’s face.

Washington:

President Donald Trump has launched the waiting list for a new immigration initiative dubbed the "Gold Card," a USD 5 million pathway to a legal residency in the United States. On Wednesday, Trump introduced the website trumpcard.gov, where interested individuals can register to be notified when the program officially opens. He announced the launch of 'The Trump Card' on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that it would be available for five million dollars.

He claimed that thousands had been inquiring about how to sign up and take part in what he described as a “beautiful road” to gaining access to the greatest country and market in the world. He concluded by noting that the waiting list is now open.

What is Trump’s 'Gold Card' for US citizenship?

The Gold Card is a high-tier immigration program targeting wealthy individuals. Announced as a premium alternative to the existing EB-5 investor visa, it is marketed as offering "green card privileges plus," promising a streamlined route to permanent U.S. residency.

Unlike traditional visa options, Trump’s Gold Card program does not currently require applicants to create jobs or invest in specific U.S. business sectors.

Does It Grant US Citizenship?

Not immediately. While the USD 5 million payment secures entry into the program, it does not guarantee U.S. citizenship. Instead, it offers a pathway to citizenship. Trump described the card as “somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication,” aimed at attracting wealthy individuals or people with exceptional talent.

Can You Apply Now?

Not yet. Although the website is live, the Gold Card itself is not currently available for purchase. Visitors to trumpcard.gov can sign up to receive notifications once the application process officially begins. The site states: “Enter your information below to be notified the moment access opens.”

How Does It Compare to the EB-5 Visa?

The EB-5 visa, a long-standing US immigration route, allows foreign nationals to obtain permanent residency by investing USD 800,000 to 1.05 million in a US business and creating at least 10 full-time American jobs.

The proposed Gold Card differs by eliminating the job creation requirement, potentially making it a more attractive option for affluent individuals seeking a faster and less burdensome path to legal immigration and, eventually, citizenship.