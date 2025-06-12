Trump has acknowledged Elon Musk's apology, appreciative of it, says White House Musk had earlier posted on X, stating that he regrets his remarks about US President Donald Trump and that he "had gone too far" in what as seen as the SpaceX CEO's attempt to diffuse tensions between the two following an ugly spat.

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged and appreciated Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s apology for his recent comments. Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Leavitt emphasised that the administration is now focused on governing.

"The President acknowledged Elon’s statement this morning and is appreciative of it. We’re continuing to focus on the business of the American people," she said.

Trump reviewing Musk's government contracts?

When asked whether the administration had launched a review of Musk's government contracts - something President Trump had earlier said he was considering, Leavitt responded that no such action had been taken.

"As far as I’m aware, there have been no efforts made on that front," she added.

Musk's apology to Trump

Earlier on Wednesday, Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

According to CNN, Musk dialed President Trump on Monday night ahead of his public apology. The call was brief but followed an earlier conversation on Friday between Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Two sources told CNN the three had discussed the ongoing tension between the President and Musk.

Over the past week, Republican lawmakers and several close Trump allies have quietly urged Musk to reconcile with the President and back his domestic policy bill, which has faced resistance in the Senate. During Musk’s time as one of President Trump’s key private-sector supporters, many within Trump’s inner circle had developed their own ties with the tech billionaire. These relationships have been instrumental in trying to repair the recent rift.

According to CNN, through text messages and phone calls, Trump's allies have tried to calm the situation and explain the significance of what the President has dubbed his “Big Beautiful Bill.” While Musk has been open to dialogue, he has also expressed concern that the bill does not include sufficient spending cuts.