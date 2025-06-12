UK-EU agree on post-Brexit deal to ease Spain-Gibraltar border movement | What it means UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the agreement a "breakthrough", saying it protects British sovereignty and supports Gibraltar’s economy

London:

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a deal on Gibraltar's post-Brexit status, resolving years of negotiations over border arrangements between Spain and the British Overseas Territory. Since the UK departed from the EU in 2020, both sides have been working to determine how the border should function. The new agreement will remove the need for routine checks on people and goods crossing between Gibraltar and Spain.

What the deal means for Gibraltar?

Under the deal, travellers arriving at Gibraltar airport will undergo passport checks carried out jointly by Gibraltar and Spanish authorities. Spanish border officials will have the power to refuse entry, as travellers from Gibraltar will be able to continue their journey into Spain and the wider EU free-travel area without further checks. This arrangement mirrors the setup at London’s St Pancras station, where passengers pass through both UK and French passport controls before boarding Eurostar trains to continental Europe.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the agreement a "breakthrough", saying it protects British sovereignty and supports Gibraltar’s economy. He noted the previous government had left the situation unresolved, putting Gibraltar’s way of life at risk.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also welcomed the deal, saying he had worked closely with the UK government to secure an outcome that reflects Gibraltar’s needs. He stressed that the agreement safeguards the territory’s future and does not compromise its British sovereignty.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke by phone on Wednesday, agreeing that the deal creates new opportunities to deepen UK-Spain relations. Downing Street added that Sir Keir also called Picardo to thank him for his dedication and leadership throughout the negotiations.

Gibraltar's history with UK

The UK's decision to leave the EU in 2016 reignited concerns about Gibraltar’s future, particularly regarding the border with Spain. Spain argued it should have a say in Gibraltar’s EU-related arrangements. Negotiations continued for years, culminating in the 2025 deal between the UK and the EU that aims to ensure fluid border movement while preserving Gibraltar’s British status.

Today, Gibraltar is a self-governing British Overseas Territory. While Spain maintains its claim, the people of Gibraltar have consistently affirmed their desire to remain British. However, cooperation and practical agreements, like the recent one over border controls, have marked a shift towards pragmatic coexistence.