Top US General calls Pakistan 'phenomenal counter-terrorism partner', praises Asim Munir While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, General Kurilla strongly advocated for maintaining ties with both India and Pakistan, asserting that the US must not view its South Asia policy through a zero-sum lens.

Washington:

Top US General Michael Kurilla, in a statement under oath, called Pakistan ‘a phenomenal counter-terrorism partner’ and stressed that Washington needs to have a strong relationship with both New Delhi and Islamabad/Rawalpindi, suggesting that the equation cannot be binary in nature. He further added that the United States absolutely needs Pakistan as a partner in the region for America's fight against terrorism.

Michael Kurilla praises Pakistan for counter-terror efforts

These remarks were made by General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee. He praised Pakistan for its "counter-terror efforts" and for helping the United States achieve its objectives in the region.

He said that the ISIS Khorasan is perhaps one of the most active in trying to carry out external plots globally, which include against the homeland. He also stated that right now, what we saw is the Taliban going after the ISIS-K and they hate each other.

Kurilla calls Pakistan phenomenal partner

Calling Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner", the top US General said how it is in an "active counter-terrorism fight" against the ISIS-Khorasan with the limited intelligence provided by Washington.

He also stated that Field Marshal Munir told him, "I have caught him (Jaffar) and we are going to extradite him back to the United States. Please tell the Secretary of Defence and the President. So, we are seeing Pakistan, with the limited intelligence that we have provided them, go after ISIS using their means to do that - and we are seeing the effect it has had on ISIS-Khorasan."

Kurilla advocates for maintaining ties with India and Pakistan

While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, General Kurilla strongly advocated for maintaining ties with both India and Pakistan, asserting that the US must not view its South Asia policy through a zero-sum lens.

Kurilla's comments come in the backdrop of India's growing diplomatic offensive to hold Pakistan accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism.

