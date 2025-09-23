Trump at it again, claims he ended seven wars including India-Pakistan conflict in UN speech In his first address to the UNGA since returning to office, US President Donald Trump again claimed credit for ending seven global conflicts including tensions between India and Pakistan and hit out at the UN for failing to meet its potential.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he helped stop the conflict between India and Pakistan. Addressing the UN General Assembly for the first time since returning to office, Trump included the India-Pakistan ceasefire in a list of seven global conflicts he claims to have ended.

"In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan..." Trump said.

However, India has consistently denied any third-party role in its dealings with Pakistan, maintaining that the ceasefire was a direct bilateral decision. He further criticised the UN, saying that he did not get any help from it. “UN is not coming close to living up to its potential,” he said. Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly, marking his first speech at the world body since returning to office.

India repeatedly denies any third-party involvement

Since May 10, the US President has repeatedly asserted that he played a role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, referencing his social media announcement of a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he described as a “long night” of Washington-led negotiations. However, India has firmly rejected any suggestion of third-party involvement. On the same day, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the ceasefire agreement was reached directly between the two nations, following a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, during which both sides agreed to halt all military activity.

“Pakistan’s DGMO called his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to cease all firing and military activities,” Misri said on May 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament, also confirmed that no foreign leader influenced or requested India to halt the operation.

'Should get Nobel Prize': Trump says it out loud

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner on Saturday, Trump claimed credit for halting India and Pakistan conflict. “On the world stage, we are once again doing things that have earned us a level of respect we’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “We are forging peace agreements and putting an end to wars. We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia.”

“Just think about India and Pakistan. How did I stop that? With trade. They wanted to trade. I have great respect for both leaders. But when you look at the wars we've stopped—India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo—it’s remarkable. And 60 percent of those were resolved because of trade.”

He claimed that by threatening to withhold trade, he influenced nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to de-escalate. “With India, I said, ‘We’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to keep fighting.’ And they stopped.”

Trump also joked that he deserved multiple Nobel Peace Prizes, not just for his future ambitions but for his past efforts. “They told me, ‘If you can stop the Russia-Ukraine war, you should get the Nobel Prize.’ I replied, ‘What about the seven other wars I’ve already stopped? I should get a Nobel for each of them.’"