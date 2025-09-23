Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Donald Trump on UNGA sidelines, India watches closely US President Donald Trump's meeting with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the UNGA sidelines has drawn India's attention, especially after Operation Sindoor and heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Trump is also set to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

New York:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). According to Pakistan's permanent mission to the UN, Sharif will lead his country's delegation, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar along with senior ministers and officials. Trump will also deliver his first address of the new presidential term from the UNGA podium, where he is expected to present a "major speech" highlighting what the White House describes as America's renewal of strength, the end of "seven global wars and conflicts," and his accomplishments in just eight months. The White House also confirmed that Trump will hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union. Later, he will chair a multilateral meeting with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

Trump's claim on India-Pakistan mediation

Since returning to power, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. He often states that he "ended the conflict" and brokered the ceasefire following the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack. In retaliation, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out precision missile strikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur -- a key Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold. Soon after, Trump declared on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of Washington-mediated talks. Since then, he went on to repeat this claim over 40 times in recent months. However, India has firmly maintained that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries without foreign mediation.

What Trump-Sharif meeting mean for India?

For New Delhi, the Trump-Sharif meeting on the sidelines of UNGA is not just a routine diplomatic encounter but a signal worth watching closely. The meeting comes at a time when India's ties with both Washington and Islamabad are under strain. Trump's consistent rhetoric of "mediating" between India and Pakistan has not gone down well in New Delhi, especially after Operation Sindoor, where India demonstrated its capability and intent to strike terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan.

Trump's recent meeting with Pak Army Chief

The timing of the UNGA meeting is significant as it comes just weeks after Trump met Pakistan Army Chief General (now Field Marshal) Asim Munir in the United States. That meeting, held post-Operation Sindoor, raised eyebrows in Indian strategic circles, given Pakistan Army's notorious track record of sheltering terror outfits. Indian security officials believe such engagements embolden Islamabad to continue its dual policy of playing victim at international platforms while fuelling cross-border terrorism.

