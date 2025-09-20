Pakistan's defence minister claims Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in case of war with India Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announces that under a new security pact, Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in case of an Indian attack, including the potential use of Pakistan's nuclear assets.

New Delhi:

In a groundbreaking development, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, revealed that under the new security pact signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia would come to Pakistan’s defence in case of an attack by India. Speaking to Pakistani news channel Geo TV on Friday, Asif confirmed that if India initiates hostilities against Pakistan, Saudi Arabia would be obligated to intervene.

Asif stated, "Yes, absolutely. There's no doubt about it." He also clarified that the pact is not aimed at any specific country but is a collective defence agreement, designed to defend both countries against any external aggression. "If there is aggression, whether against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, we will jointly defend against it," he added.

Collective defence: A comparison with NATO's Article 5

The defence pact has been likened to NATO’s Article 5, which emphasises collective defence among member states. According to Asif, the agreement signifies a mutual commitment to defend each other in case of any attack, drawing direct comparisons to NATO’s strategic framework. However, Asif was careful to emphasise that the pact is purely defensive and does not signal any plans for aggression.

"This is not about attacking any country," Asif remarked. "The deal is purely focused on defence in the face of external threats."

Pakistan's nuclear capabilities under the agreement

One of the most controversial aspects of the new pact is the inclusion of Pakistan’s nuclear assets. Asif confirmed that Pakistan's nuclear capabilities would be available for Saudi Arabia’s use if necessary. “Our capabilities will absolutely be available under this pact,” Asif stated, suggesting a potential shift in Pakistan’s nuclear policy. While Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal has traditionally been reserved for deterring India, the agreement signals a broader commitment to mutual defence.

A senior Saudi official also confirmed that the agreement is a "comprehensive defensive pact" encompassing all military means, including nuclear weapons.

Implications for regional security

This new pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could alter the security dynamics in South Asia and the Middle East. By strengthening bilateral ties and including nuclear assets in the agreement, the deal is likely to escalate tensions in the region, especially with India.