Trump calls India, China 'primary funders' of Ukraine war for buying Russian oil | Top quotes

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He opened by highlighting the successes of his term in office, while simultaneously questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations. He also issued a stark warning to the illegal immigrants.
Top quotes
- In closing, I just want to repeat that immigration and the high cost of so-called green renewable energy is destroying a large part of the free world and a large part of our planet. Countries that cherish freedom are fading fast because of their policies on these two subjects. You need strong borders and traditional energy sources if you are going to be great again, whether you have come from north or south, east or west, near or far.
- Recognising Palestinian state a 'reward' for Hamas.
- Your countries are going through hell. In America, we’ve taken bold action to swiftly shut down uncontrolled migration once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming. To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned that we will blow you out of existence
- I am calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all. Hopefully, the UN can play a constructive role.
- China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn't happy. They're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly. For those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures.
- Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements. But for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and unglorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it's saving lives. We saved millions and millions of lives with the seven wars. And we have others that we're working on.
- The UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and then we have to get them out. The UN also provided food, shelter, transportation and debit cards to illegal aliens.
- I look at London where you have a terrible mayor. A terrible, terrible mayor. He wanted to impose Sharia law. It’s really a different country, you can’t do that.
- On the world stage, America is respected again like never before.
- We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace. We have to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back.
- I have ended seven unending wars, including India-Pakistan conflict. No other leader or country is close to that.
- One year ago, our country was in deep trouble. But today, just eight months into my administration, we are the hottest country anywhere in the world, and there is no other country even close.
- America is blessed with the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is indeed the golden age of America. We are rapidly reversing the economic calamity we inherited from the previous administration, including ruinous price increases and record setting inflation like we've never had before. Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated.
- Trump criticises United Nations in speech before global body, saying it's 'empty words and empty words don't solve wars'.
- Three months ago, in Operation Midnight Hammer, seven American B2 bombers dropped 30,000 pound each bombs on Iran’s key nuclear facility, totally obliterating everything. No other country on Earth could have done what we did.
- It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them, and sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them.