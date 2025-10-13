Trump reiterates tariffs prevented India-Pak war, vows 'everyone will be happy' in Gaza peace deal Speaking about the Gaza peace plan and his upcoming visit to Israel, Trump said he intended to make all parties happy. He also announced plans to visit Egypt and meet with several regional leaders to discuss the Middle East situation.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that he resolved several conflicts using tariffs. Citing the tension between India and Pakistan, Trump claimed he warned both nations of heavy tariffs, and the unrest was settled within 24 hours.

He also stated that he couldn’t have achieved this without the use of tariffs.

"I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent...I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn't have tariffs, you could have never settled that war," he said while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel.

We are gonna make everybody happy, says Trump

Speaking about the Gaza peace plan and his upcoming visit to Israel, Trump said he intended to make all parties happy. He also announced plans to visit Egypt and meet with several regional leaders to discuss the Middle East situation.

“We are gonna make everybody happy... Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or Arab countries. We are going to Egypt after Israel and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries and very rich countries and others and they're all into this deal,” he added.

Trump to address Israeli lawmakers

This marks Trump's first trip to Israel since unveiling his Gaza peace initiative. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with the families of hostages and deliver an address to members of the Knesset. Israel had invited the US President to deliver an address before the Knesset (Israeli parliament). Calling the US President "greatest friend and ally of the Jewish people”, speaker Amir Ohana had written a letter to Trump in this regard.

After concluding his commitments in Israel, Trump will head to Egypt — the country that facilitated talks between Hamas and Israel following the release of his 21-point Gaza Peace Plan.