Hamas unlikely to attend signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt: Report Gaza peace deal: Earlier this week, Israel and Hamas agreed to end hostilities between following a deal that was brokered by Donald Trump. The US President may also visit the Middle East on Sunday or Monday.

Tel Aviv:

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas will unlikely attend the official signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt due to some disagreements with the plan that has been formulated by US President Donald Trump. Hossam Badran, Hamas' political bureau member, also stressed that the negotiations over the second phase will likely be tough because of some "complexities and difficulties".

"Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense," Badran, as quoted by AFP, said, adding that Hamas is ready to continue the fight if the hostilities with Israel resume. "We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed."

Trump's peace plan and his Middle East visit

Earlier this week, Israel and Hamas agreed to end hostilities between following a deal that was brokered by Trump. Trump, who claims to have ended multiple wars, made the announcement, adding that he may also visit the Middle East on Sunday or Monday. "I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there," he said earlier, while speaking to reporters.

Under the deal, Israel will release all the Palestinians who are lodged in its jail. Similarly, the Palestinian group will also release all 48 Israeli hostages, whether they are alive or dead.

Hostage handover likely from Monday

According to a Hamas official, the handing over of hostages is expected to begin from Monday. Once Hamas releases all the 48 hostages, Israel will start releasing 2,000 Palestinians who are in its jails. "According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed, and there are no new developments on this matter," Hamas representative Osama Hamdam said, as reported by AFP.

US troops arrive in Israel

With Israel and Hamas getting ready for the release of hostages, nearly 200 US troops have arrived in Israel to monitor the ceasefire deal. According to a US officials, the troops will set up a centre to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

"This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," Admiral Brad Cooper said, as reported by AP.