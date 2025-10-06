Israel deports Greta Thunberg, 170 other Gaza flotilla activists to Europe ahead of talks with Hamas Israel's Foreign Ministry announced the deportation of 171 foreign participants of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, to Greece and Slovakia. The ministry described the flotilla as a pre-planned publicity stunt and dismissed allegations against Israel.

Jerusalem:

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday stated that 171 additional members of the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, have been deported to Greece and Slovakia. According to the ministry, the deportees belong to 19 countries, including Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and the United States. In its statement, the ministry described the flotilla participants as "provocateurs" and said that all their legal rights were fully respected. "All the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld. The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign," the Israeli ministry added.

Violence reported during detention

The Foreign Ministry further alleged that the only violent incident during the operation came from "a Hamas–Sumud provocateur who bit a female medical staff member of Ketsiyot Prison." The statement urged the public "not to believe the fake news they are spreading." Attached to the ministry's statement were photos of Greta Thunberg and other participants at the airport before their deportation. Israel reiterated that the flotilla’s activities were a deliberate publicity exercise rather than a genuine humanitarian mission.

Israel, Hamas prepare for talks in Egypt over possible Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israeli and Hamas officials are meeting in an Egyptian resort on Monday in hopes of hammering out a potential ceasefire in Gaza on the eve of the second anniversary. The indirect negotiations will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the Israeli delegation, headed by top negotiator Ron Dermer, is set to arrive Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. Hamas' delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayyah, arrived on Sunday in Egypt, the group said in a statement.

It said the negotiations will focus on the first stage of a ceasefire, including the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces as well as the release of hostages held by the militants in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to join the talks, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram reported.

Reason behind latest push for peace

This latest push for peace comes after Hamas accepted some elements of the US peace plan, a move welcomed by Trump. Israel has said it supported the new US effort.

Under the plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages — about 20 believed to be alive — within three days. It would give up power and disarm. The talks in Egypt are expected to move fast as Netanyahu said they would be “confined to a few days maximum,” though some Hamas officials have warned more time may be needed to locate the bodies of hostages buried under rubble.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: 'Massive bloodshed will follow': Trump warns Israel and Hamas ahead of Gaza peace talks in Egypt