'Massive bloodshed will follow': Trump warns Israel and Hamas ahead of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Israel and Hamas to 'move fast' on the Gaza peace plan, warning that delays could result in 'massive bloodshed.' His comments came as Israel and Hamas are set to hold indirect negotiations in Egypt later today amid hopes of a possible ceasefire.

Will continue to monitor centuries-old conflict: Trump

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza, but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details," he said.

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old "conflict." TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW - SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!" Trump added.

Israel, Hamas talks today

A delegation, headed by senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, has arrived in Egypt ahead of negotiations on Trump's Gaza plan. Israel said its negotiators will leave on Monday for the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The negotiations will take place after President Donald Trump welcomed the militant group's statement it has accepted some elements of the US plan. Israel had previously said it supported the new US effort to end the war.

Egypt will host delegations from Israel and Hamas on Monday to discuss the proposed exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, the country's foreign ministry said.



US envoy Steve Witkoff is also joining the talks, according to an Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to brief reporters.

What did Israeli PM say?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days". "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. This is still not final. We are working on it diligently, and I hope that in the coming days, still during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the dead. At the same time, the IDF remains in the depths of the Gaza Strip and in the areas controlling it," he said in a video message in Hebrew.

Netanyahu, however, vowed to "disarm" Hamas either the "easy or the hard way". He also signalled that there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza - something Hamas has long demanded.

