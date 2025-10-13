Trump makes a U-turn over 100% tariff threat to China, says US wants to 'help' Beijing Trump's remark seems to be a U-turn days after he threatened to impose an additional 100 per cent tariffs on imports from China from November 1. Last week, Trump had accused China of getting "extraordinarily aggressive" and "hostile" after the latter imposed restrictions on every product it makes.

Washington:

Toning down his stance after threatening China with 100 per cent tariffs, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) that Washington only aims to help Beijing, as he called his Chinese counterpart 'highly respected'. In a post on Truth Social, the Republican president also stressed that Xi wouldn't want to push his country into 'depression', adding that his Chinese counterpart just had a 'bad moment'.

"Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment," Trump said. "He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

Trump's 100 pc tariff threat and a U-turn

Trump's remark seems to be a U-turn days after he threatened to impose an additional 100 per cent tariffs on imports from China from November 1. Last week, Trump had accused China of getting "extraordinarily aggressive" and "hostile" after the latter imposed restrictions on every product it makes, especially rare earth minerals.

Trump had alleged that China wants to "hold the world captive", following which speculations were made that he may even cancel his scheduled meeting with Xi. However, Trump later clarified that he won't cancel his meeting with the Chinese president.

China defends curbs on rare earth minerals

With Trump threatening additional tariffs, China defended its move and also warned the US of "resolute measures". In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry also urged the US to "promptly correct its wrong practices" and "adhere to the important consensus" reached during the telephonic conversations between Xi and Trump.

"Willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China. China's position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it," the statement read. "If the United States insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."