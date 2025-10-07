India joins Russia, China, other regional powers to oppose US military infrastructure in Afghanistan At the Moscow Format talks, India joined Russia, China and seven other nations to reject attempts to set up foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan. The meeting focused on regional stability and development, with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attending for the first time.

India on Tuesday joined hands with Russia, China and seven other nations to firmly oppose any move to deploy foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan. The stance comes amid US President Donald Trump's renewed call to the Taliban to hand over the strategic Bagram airbase to Washington. As per details, the issue was discussed extensively at the latest edition of the "Moscow Format" talks, where representatives from several regional powers came together to deliberate on ways to promote stability, prosperity and development in Afghanistan. The participating countries described as "unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability."

Taliban joins Moscow Format for first time

Notably, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the Moscow Format talks for the first time, marking a notable step in the Taliban's engagement with regional powers. A few weeks earlier, Trump had asked the Taliban regime to return the Bagram airbase to the US, stating that it was originally established by Washington. At the talks in Moscow, the participating nations also called for strengthening counter-terror cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. "They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond," the statement said. It said the countries underscored that terrorism constitutes a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the wider world.

Besides India, Russia and China, the meeting was attended by Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The countries noted the need for Afghanistan's economic ties with countries of the region and beyond. "They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity," the statement said.

India reiterates support for peaceful Afghanistan

The Indian delegation, led by ambassador Vinay Kumar, backed an independent, peaceful and stable Afghanistan and socioeconomic development and prosperity of the Afghan people, the Indian embassy in Moscow said. Kumar reiterated India's position that a secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan will serve the interests of the Afghan people and be fundamental to regional resilience and global security, it said on social media.

Russia highlights progress and cooperation

In his address at the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the situation in the region and the world as a whole is "complicated". "We can see that your government is working towards stability in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It is generally agreed that there have been major positive changes in the struggle against the terrorist threat," he said. "The relevant UN bodies have noted a substantial decrease in the areas sown with narcotic plants," he said. Lavrov said Russia is keen to provide an all-round assistance to Afghanistan in its fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organised crime, and to ensure a peaceful life for the Afghan people.

