Three policemen killed in northwest Pakistan by unknown assailants

At least three policemen were killed by unknown assailants in two different incidents in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

Two police constables were shot dead by terrorists riding a bike in tehsil Kulachi of Dikhan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering south Waziristan, they said.

The police constables were going for duty at Takwar check post when they were ambushed by the terrorists. The terrorists fled the scene after killing the constables and also took their weapons along with them.

In another incident, one policeman was killed by terrorists in Peshawar while he was going for duty.

