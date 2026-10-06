Captain Smit Machchhar making steady progress, regaining his health: Indian embassy in UAE

Dubai:

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Tuesday that Captain Smit Machchhar is making "steady progress" and is "regaining his health". The development comes after Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani citizen, with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him on flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

We thank everyone for their prayers: Indian embassy in UAE

"Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance," the embassy posted on X. "We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," it said.

It should be noted that the flight, carrying 174 passengers, transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet. The captain was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the plane was descending and decided to make "one last push" to open the cockpit door.

India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, on October 1 said that Machchhar was "in good health and recovering well". Mittal visited Captain Machchhar and his family at the hospital.

Machchhar has been shifted to the UAE for treatment

In the meantime, Machchhar has been shifted to the UAE a day after he was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia to receive necessary medical attention. Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to click open the release on the cockpit door.

Two reserve pilots landed the aircraft safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city, where the co-pilot was taken into custody and Machchhar was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi.

US House introduces resolution honouring Smit Machchhar

In the meantime, US Congressman Josh Gottheimer introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives honouring Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for showing extraordinary courage in protecting every passenger aboard the flydubai flight 1073.

In his resolution, Gottheimer also commended the heroic actions of the off-duty pilots, cabin crew, and passengers who secured the flight deck and brought the aircraft safely down. The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives on Monday, condemns the attack on flydubai Flight 1073 as an act of terrorism and as an attack on the safety of international civil aviation.

The resolution also called for a full and expeditious investigation by the Governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and for the United States and Israel to be kept fully informed.

It should be noted that Captain Machchhar foiled an alleged attempt by the co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight. He was attacked and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. An Omani citizen, Hamam al-Hammami, has been identified as the flydubai co-pilot who attacked Machchhar and allegedly attempted to take control of the flight, according to reports published by multiple news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and CNN.

With inputs from PTI

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US House introduces resolution honouring Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, condemns 'act of terrorism'