Pakistan Army training aircraft crashes near Quetta, two pilots killed

Islamabad:

Two Pakistan Army pilots were killed on Monday (October 12) after their training aircraft crashed near Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, the army said. The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot.

According to Geo News, the pilots were killed after a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta district. The aircraft crashed around midday due to a technical fault.

"(At) midday, a Mushshak training aircraft of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault," the army said in a statement.

"The pilots, instructor Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun and trainee Captain Abdul Samad, died in the unfortunate crash," it added.

Pakistan President expresses grief

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths of the two army personnel.

The President of Pakistan, in a post on X, wrote: "President Asif Ali Zardari expresses grief over the martyrdom of two pilots in the crash of a Pakistan Air Force training aircraft near Quetta. The President expresses profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Major Hussnain Shehzad Humayun and Captain Abdul Samad. The President extends heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs. The President prays for the martyrs to be granted high ranks and for their bereaved families to be blessed with patience."

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the two pilots.

Interior Minister Mohsin also expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the two pilots. "In this hour of sorrow, we stand with the martyrs’ bereaved families," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mi-17 helicopter crashed in June

In June, a Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off due to a technical fault, killing all personnel on board.

The same month, a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashed in Mardan during a routine training sortie, killing both pilots on board, according to Dawn.

In September last year, an army helicopter crashed in Chilas town in Diamer district after developing a technical fault. All five crew members were killed in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

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