Drishyam 3's Rishab Raj Chadha aka Sam hits back at post claiming he earned no money despite central role

Actor Rishab Raj Chadha, who played Sam in Drishyam, had an apt answer to a post claiming that he wasn't paid enough despite being the foundation on which the film is based. For the unversed, Rishab played Inspector Meera Deshmukh's son Sam, who was killed in the 2015 film Drishyam. How Ajay Devgn's character, Vijay Salgaonkar, manages to hide his body and outwit the police forms the crux of the three Drishyam films.

What was the post on Drishyam's Sam, and how did the actor respond?

A post by a page titled Dear Crush Instagram had photos of Rishab Raj Chadha as Sam from Drishyam. The words on the text read, "Everyone is making money from Drishyam movies except Sam. Sam had just 15–20 minutes of screen time, but his character became one of the most memorable parts of the Drishyam film. But he didn't earn any money."

To this, Rishab commented, "Respect, recognition and acknowledgement beats money in ways one cannot imagine. Money follows my brother. Sometimes directly, sometimes because of it." Here is the post:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEAR CRUSH)Rishab Raj Chadha aka Sam's message on Drishyam 3

Rishab Raj Chadha's fun videos from Drishyam 3 event

Rishab attended an event for Drishyam 3 and shared fun videos. From eating pav bhaji, an important factor in the film, to posing with Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, the actor seems to have a blast. In yet another video, he was seen meeting Kamlesh Sawant, who plays Gaitonde in the film. In a separate clip, the actor was seen sharing a fun moment with Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its theatrical run after crossing Rs 300 crore in India. Released on October 2, the film is the final instalment in the Hindi franchise and has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the thriller collected Rs 6.25 crore in India net on Day 11. This marks a significant drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 22.50 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 315.25 crore. While the film continues to attract audiences in its second week, its daily earnings have slowed.

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Georgekutty approves! Mohanlal congratulates Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 team as film crosses Rs 300 crore in India