Usha Vance nearly trips while carrying baby son off helicopter, video sparks security debate

Alaska :

US Second Lady Usha Vance had a brief scare while travelling with her family to Alaska after she appeared to lose her footing while stepping off a helicopter at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Usha was carrying her newborn son, Alec Neel Vance, in a baby carrier strapped to her chest when the incident happened on Monday, October 5. Video footage showed her descending the aircraft stairs before appearing to miss a step near the bottom.

She quickly grabbed the railing and regained her balance, continuing on with the baby safely secured against her. Moments later, Usha appeared to smile and reassure those around her.

Questions over security

Uniformed service members were present on the tarmac when Usha stumbled, but none appeared to step forward to assist her. The moment sparked a debate online, with some users questioning why no one intervened as she made her way down the stairs while carrying her newborn son and a large bag.

Usha Vance travelling with family

Usha was travelling with Vice President JD Vance and their children as the family headed to Alaska. JD Vance was scheduled to campaign in Fairbanks in support of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The family was photographed boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews before arriving in Anchorage. Reuters images showed JD Vance travelling with Usha and their children, including baby Alec. The brief stumble quickly attracted attention online as footage of the moment circulated.

Usha quickly regains her balance

In the video, Usha can be seen making her way down the helicopter stairs while keeping the infant secured in the carrier. As she reaches the lower steps, she appears to stumble but immediately catches herself using the handrail. She then carries on without falling, with the baby remaining secure throughout the incident. Reports said Usha appeared composed moments after the scare.

JD Vance followed behind her, carrying their daughter Mirabel. The Alaska trip also marked a notable moment for Usha, with JD Vance telling reporters that they had brought her and their newborn along because Alaska was the last of the 50 U.S. states she had not yet visited.

The family later arrived in Anchorage, where JD Vance attended a Republican campaign rally in Fairbanks. The incident involving Usha lasted only a few seconds, but footage of the moment quickly went viral, with viewers focusing on the close call as she carried her young son down the aircraft stairs.

Also read:

Economic, military and covert measures: Vance on tools in Trump's 'toolkit' to deal with Iran