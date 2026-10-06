Nobel Prize in Physics goes to Francis Halzen for discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin

New Delhi:

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 has been awarded to Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating from astrophysical origin. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the prestigious honour in Stockholm on Tuesday. Awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the prize includes 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million).

Halzen's work has played a central role in establishing a new way of studying the universe through neutrinos, extremely elusive particles that can travel vast cosmic distances while interacting only rarely with matter. His contribution to IceCube helped scientists detect high-energy neutrinos from sources beyond Earth, opening another window into the most energetic phenomena in the universe.

What is the IceCube Neutrino Observatory?

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory is a massive neutrino detector embedded deep beneath the ice at the South Pole. The facility uses a huge volume of Antarctic ice and an array of light sensors to detect the faint signals produced when neutrinos interact with matter.

Halzen conceived the idea of using Antarctic ice as a giant particle detector and has been closely associated with the development and scientific leadership of IceCube. The observatory has enabled researchers to study high-energy neutrinos produced by powerful astrophysical environments and to trace some of these particles back to their cosmic sources.

Nobel Prize comes with 12 million Swedish kronor

The Nobel Prize in Physics carries prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor this year, equivalent to around USD 1.2 million. The award recognises Halzen's contribution to neutrino astrophysics and the development of an observatory that has significantly expanded the ability of scientists to investigate the high-energy universe.

Nobel Prize announcements continue this week

The 2026 Nobel Prize announcements began on Monday with the Medicine Prize. The Chemistry Prize is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Literature Prize on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, while the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is scheduled for Monday. The Physics Prize follows last year's recognition of three scientists whose work demonstrated quantum mechanical effects on a macroscopic scale and contributed to advances in technologies including quantum computing and sensing.

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