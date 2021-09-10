Taliban executes Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh's brother: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban has executed brother of Amrullah Saleh, former Afghanistan vice president, Reuters report said his family said.

The Taliban have executed the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghanistan vice president who became one of the leaders of anti-Taliban opposition forces in the Panjshir valley, his nephew said on Friday, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, five-nation grouping BRICS on Thursday strongly called for preventing attempts by various terror groups to use the territory of Afghanistan to carry out attacks against other countries and pitched for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure peace and stability in that country.

At an India-hosted virtual summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top leaders of the BRICS leaders emphasised the need to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and uphold human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.

The concerns listed by BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) in its declaration have striking similarities with India's apprehensions after the Taliban captured power in the country following the withdrawal of the US troops.

The grouping said it is committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens while stressing the need for a "comprehensive and balanced approach" to effectively confront the menace.

Without naming any country, the bloc also said they reject the "double standards" in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism.

In his remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin flagged concerns over terrorism flowing out of Afghanistan and criticised the US, saying the current round of the crisis in the country is a direct consequence of "irresponsible attempts" to impose "alien values" and the desire to build "so-called democratic structures" without taking into account either the historical or national characteristics.

"All this turns into destabilisation and, ultimately, chaos, after which the authors of these experiments hastily retreat, abandoning, among other things, their charges to their fate. The entire world community has to disentangle the consequences," he said.

He said Russia is not interested in Afghanistan remaining a "threat to the surrounding countries so that terrorism and illegal drug trafficking threaten us from Afghan territory."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro also spoke at the summit on a range of issues.

In the declaration, the BRICS talked about the collective responsibility in combating COVID-19 and noted that the cooperation on the study of origins of coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) is an important aspect of the fight against the pandemic.

