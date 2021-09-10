Women can't be minister, they should give birth: Taliban on no female in new Afghanistan govt

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban terrorists walk towards Afghans shouting slogans, during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

The Taliban have defended their decision not to include women in the new Afghanistan government. The terror outfit that returned to power after a 20-year hiatus has now said that "women can't be ministers, they should give birth".

"A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet - they should give birth," Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi told TOLO News.

Scores of women in Afghanistan have been protesting against the Taliban. The Taliban have declared the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and that Sharia law would be in force. The outfit has imposed strict restrictions on women, banning them from working outside the home or leaving the house without a male guardian, no co-education system among others.

On women protesting on Afghanistan streets, Zekrullah Hashimi said that "four women protesting in the streets, they do not represent the women of Afghanistan".

"The women of Afghanistan are those who give birth to the people of Afghanistan, educating them on Islamic ethics," he said.

Meanwhile, the UN Women, a body working for the empowerment of women, has expressed concerns over the violation of the rights of women by the Taliban.

"Women have a right to peaceful protest and to a life free of violence. In taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities assume a duty to respect and protect these rights," the body has said.

There have been reports that women in Afghanistan are being whipped, hit with shock batons and beaten for exercising their rights.

READ MORE: UN Women chief asks Taliban to respect rights of Afghan women

READ MORE: Farooq Abdullah wants new Afghanistan rulers to respect human rights

Latest World News