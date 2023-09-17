Fire engulfs skyscraper in Sudan's capital as rival forces clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this image made from the Ajman Police twitter, fire fighters try to extinguish a residential tower which caught fire early morning on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Fire engulfed an 18-storey building in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Sunday as fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary force entered its sixth month. The Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower, situated in the centre of Khartoum, caught fire early Sunday during clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, according to Sudanese media.

It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone was killed. Online footage of the blaze showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the burnt-out glass-paneled tower, one of the tallest buildings in the Sudanese capital.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country's military, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.

The conflict has reduced Khartoum to an urban warzone. In the Greater Khartoum area, RSF troops have commandeered civilian homes and turned them into operational bases, while the military has responded by bombing the residential areas, rights groups and activists say.

In the western Darfur region, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the United Nations.

The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, according to August figures from the United Nations. However, the real toll is almost certainly much higher, doctors and activists say. Last month, Amnesty International said both warring parties have committed extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and sexual assault.

ALSO READ | Sudan: A drone attack kills at least 30 in Khartoum as rival troops battle

ALSO READ | Sudan: 9 killed, including 4 military personnel, as civilian plane crashes due to technical failure

Latest World News