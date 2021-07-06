Tuesday, July 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard goes missing

Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard goes missing

Twenty-nine people were onboard the aircraft including 6 crew members.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2021 11:29 IST
russian aircraft
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard goes missing

A Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard has gone missing in Russia's Far East, local media reported on Tuesday. Twenty-nine people were onboard the aircraft including 6 crew members, Sputnik reported.

"In the afternoon of July 6, the duty shift of the crisis management centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate in the Kamchatka Territory received information that the An-26 aircraft, on a passenger flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, did not get in touch at the specified time," the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said.

Further details are awaited. 

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | Death toll in Philippine military’s worst air disaster reaches 50

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X