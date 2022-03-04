Russia-Ukraine War Day 9: Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine. The plant is in Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country's power generation. A spokesman for the plant said the shelling began early Friday. Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders. Meanwhile, a member of Ukraine's delegation in talks with Russia says the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took part in Thursday's talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that cease-fires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established.