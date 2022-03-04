Friday, March 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: "10 times worse than Chernobyl," Ukraine minister warns on nuclear plant fire
Live now

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: "10 times worse than Chernobyl," Ukraine minister warns on nuclear plant fire

Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2022 7:43 IST
Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in
Image Source : AP

Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting.

Russia-Ukraine War Day 9: Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine. The plant is in Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country's power generation. A spokesman for the plant said the shelling began early Friday. Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders. Meanwhile, a member of Ukraine's delegation in talks with Russia says the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took part in Thursday's talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that cease-fires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established.

Latest World News

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War Day 9

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 04, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

    An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Friday, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1204 landed at 2 am. This was the fourth evacuation flight to have landed in Mumbai. Another flight, this one from Budapest, is likely to land in Mumbai around 8 am on Friday, the official said.

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Quad members' national security teams to follow-up Ukraine issue: US spokesperson

    The leaders of the Quad who met in a sudden virtual summit will have their national security teams follow up on the Ukraine crisis, according to White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki. She said at her briefing on Thursday that Biden "asked members -- he suggested -- or they'll discuss, I should say, having members of their national security team follow up from there". The joint statement of the summit of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan, and US President Joe Biden made no mention of the national security teams. It only said, "They discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications."

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Kharkiv residential complex destroyed in Russian shelling

    Buildings and structures were destroyed in Russian shelling of a multi-story residential complex in Kharkiv district of North Saltivka. On Thursday in the North Saltivka residential district of Kharkiv, multiple buildings and structures were destroyed as a result of shelling on a multi-story residential complex, Ukrayinska Pravda reported. Sevety people and 20 equipment items were involved in the search operation, including rescue and firefighting teams.

    The State Emergency Service reported that fires broke out in more than 40 apartment and private buildings after the shelling of Kharkiv on Thursday. At the same time, most of the emergency calls come from Saltovka district. The Kharkiv Aeroclub reported that its Korotych airfield was destroyed by an enemy aircraft raid. The aerodrome infrastructure and aircraft housed there are out of order.

    - IANS

  • Mar 04, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MoS Home Nisith Pramanik receives 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine

  • Mar 04, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    "Elevated levels of radiation detected near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: AP Report

    "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation," reports The Associated Press quoting a government official

  • Mar 04, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Air raid alerts in Odesa, Bila Tserkva, and Volyn Oblast

    Air raid alerts in Odesa, Bila Tserkva, and Volyn Oblast. Residents should go to the nearest shelter, reports local Ukrainian media the Kyiv Independent

  • Mar 04, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    10 times larger than Chernobyl: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire

  • Mar 04, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russian troops shelling nuclear power station

    Russian troops are shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine. “We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

    The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation. Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News