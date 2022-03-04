Ukraine President Zelensky faced 3 assassination attempts last week: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine President Assassination Attempt: As Russian continues to pound Ukraine moving ahead to establish its control over the eastern European country, President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived atleast three assassination attempts, a report said.

According to The Times, the assassination attempts were foiled after anti-war Russian intelligence informed Ukrainian authorities about the kill plan by two separate mercenary groups.

"I can say that we have received information from [Russia’s Federal Security Service], who do not want to take part in this bloody war," the Times quoted Ukraine Secretary of National Security and Defence as saying during an interaction with local TV stations.

The report further added that the assassin teams sustained losses during their operation and were amazed how Ukrainian forces were well informed about their moves and thwarted them accurately.

Zelensky's security team was apparently 'well briefed' about the assassination attempt that helped them to be ready with a counter plan.

Earlier, reports had emerged that as many as 400 Russian mercenaries have been flown in from Africa to target President Zelensky and his entire cabinet.

The Times reported that the army-for-hire, run by 'oligarch' Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is considered to be a close aide of Putin, has been flown in a few weeks ago. Prigozhin has been offered a whopping sum by Kremlin for the assassination mission, the report said.

