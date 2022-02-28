Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Belarus detains over 500 for protesting against Russian invasion

Russia-Ukraine War: Hundreds of people protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Belarus on Sunday. The protests came despite the fact that the authoritarian Belarusian government has sided with Moscow. The anti-war rallies spanned at least 12 Belarusian cities, and human rights advocates reported that more than 170 people have been arrested. In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags.

New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 6:55 IST
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. The ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces. Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger. Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers. As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, the UN Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday. 

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced "significant deposit outflows" due to "geopolitical tensions."

    The ECB said Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG "is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due." The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin

    From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police. Demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centres on Sunday, chanting "No to war!" as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin's standoff with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war.

    Protests against the invasion started on Thursday in Russia and have continued daily ever since, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to crack down on the rallies and detain protesters. The Kremlin has sought to downplay the protests, insisting that a much broader share of Russians support the assault on Ukraine.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv mayor proud of citizens' spirit

    As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor is filled with pride over his citizens' spirit yet anxious about how long they can hold out. Mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv.

    "We can't do that, because all ways are blocked," he finally said, speaking in English. "All ways are blocked and right now we are encircled — everywhere is Russians and we don't have a way to evacuate the people. And everyone who had plans to evacuate himself already moved."

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: MIT severs ties with Russian school

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's "unacceptable military actions" in invading Ukraine. The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow on Friday that it was exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program.

    "This step is a rejection of the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine," MIT said in a statement posted on the program website. 

    "We take it with deep regret because of our great respect for the Russian people and our profound appreciation for the contributions of the many extraordinary Russian colleagues we have worked with."

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus detains over 500 at invasion protests

    More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the country's most prominent human rights group. The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.

  • Feb 28, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia-Ukraine War: New York orders Russia sanctions, welcomes Ukraine refugees

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there. The governor also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia's invasion, noting at a press conference in Albany on Sunday that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the US.

    "We have said we'll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of the Ukraine, to say, We stand with you," Hochul said. 

    Federal estimates show that around 1,40,000 of the more than 1 million people in the U.S. who report Ukrainian ancestry live in New York.

    "If you need a place to stay, you want to come over here, we will help you become integrated into our community," she said, "as we have been open so to so many other refugees in the past, including those from Afghanistan most recently."

