Russia takes control of another Ukrainian nuclear plant

Russian forces have taken over the area around the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. Last week, Moscow took control of the Chernobyl facility, RT reported. "Russian Forces have taken control over the cities of Berdyansk, Energodar. Russian troops have complete control and are protecting the territory around the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant," spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The station staff keeps working to maintain the facility and control the nuclear environment in normal mode. The radiation levels are normal", RT reported. A two-minute video has been released by the ministry, showing the area around the Chernobyl power plant with people armed with assault rifles, as well as two men in military uniform, one with a Ukrainian flag on his arm, watching the security cameras and motion detectors in the area.

It is reported that the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the site of the worst nuclear catastrophe in history, is stable, with radiation levels being monitored at least six times a day, the report said. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on "special" alert on Sunday, RT reported. The move was announced during Putin's meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"Western countries are not only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic area. I'm speaking about the illegitimate sanctions that everyone is well aware of. However, the top officials of the leading NATO countries also make aggressive statements against our country as well," Putin stated. The move comes in response to 'hostile' rhetoric by top NATO officials, Russia's president has explained, RT reported.

