Belarus to host Russia-Ukraine 'rendezvous' as nuclear war looms large

A delegation from Ukraine has reached neighbouring Belarus for talks with Russia on Monday as the threat of nuclear war looms large. The talks are expected to start around 2:30 PM (IST).

A Russian delegation including officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office has already reached the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Russia had earlier sent a delegation to Belarus and said it was ready to start peace negotiations with Ukraine in Gomel city. But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had rejected Moscow's offer. He said that Kyiv will not engage in peace negotiations in a country from where missiles were being launched on his nation.

Zelensky later agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko called him.

Today's talks will be the first negotiations between the two countries since Russia started its invasion on February 24.

Earlier on Sunday, Belarus, which shares borders with both Russia and Ukraine, had passed a constitutional referendum revoking its non-nuclear status and paving the way for Russian nuclear weapons to be placed in the country.

Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24 days after President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Russian troops are targeting military bases and other places across Ukraine as they make their way to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

