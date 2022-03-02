Wednesday, March 02, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

Rights groups and observers say Russia is using cluster bombs in its invasion of Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies. If confirmed, deployment of the weapon, especially in crowded civilian areas, would usher in new humanitarian concerns in the conflict, Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2022 7:14 IST
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on the square in Kharkiv. Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple of miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting, officials said. At the same time, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly on Kyiv, the capital city of nearly 3 million people, in what the West feared was a bid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Boeing announces suspension of support for Russian airlines

    Boeing announces suspension of support for Russian airlines

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: European Central Bank orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed

    European Central Bank orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation with Nepal PM

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: PM Modi thanks Polish President for providing assistance to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda and thanked him for providing assistance for evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine. The Prime Minister warmly thanked President Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    PM Modi also expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time.

    Alluding to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, PM Modi recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001, the release said.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: ICJ to hold public hearings on on March 7 & 8, in a hybrid format

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Russian forces movement towards Kyiv 'stalled' for now, says US defense official

    Russian forces' movement towards the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv is currently "stalled," a senior US defense official said on Tuesday morning (local time). Russia's advance on Kyiv is "where it was yesterday," the official told reporters, citing a variety of factors, including lack of food for Russian troops.

    Russians are not only facing "fuel and sustainment" problems but are showing signs that they are running out of food, the official claimed, adding that the Ukrainian "resistance" also could be a possible reason for the stall.

    The official noted that Russia's current lack of progress may not be only due to problems arising from resistance or their own logistics and they are "possibly regrouping, rethinking, reevaluating" before carrying on again.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: World Bank preparing emergency aid package for Ukraine

    World Bank preparing $3 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Apple pauses all product sales in Russia, limits Apple Pay, other services

    American tech giant Apple on Tuesday (local time) paused all product sales in Russia and has limited Apple Pay and other services in the country due to the military operation in Ukraine.

    "We have paused all product sales in Russia," the Russian News Agency Sputnik reported citing Apple's statement.

    "Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia," read the statement.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister assures efforts to help Africans

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Trudeau speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: EU nations considering banning Russian ships

    EU nations considering banning Russian ships from ports

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Avoid congested Shehyni-Medyka border, says Indian Embassy in Poland

    The Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (local time) issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine saying Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.

    "Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the Embassy of India in Poland said in a statement.

    Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania, the embassy added.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Moldova’s borders opened for incoming Indian students

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Scindia meets Indian Ambassador to Romania, Moldova

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is overseeing the evacuation efforts of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine as a Government of India-appointed special envoy, on Wednesday (local time) met the Indian Ambassador to Romania and Moldova, Rahul Shrivastava to discuss the operational issues for evacuation and the flight plan from Bucharest and Suceava in the coming days.

  • Mar 02, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia Ukraine War: Biden to ban Russian aircraft

    UP President Joe Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

