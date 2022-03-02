Working on creating corridor for Indians stuck in conflict zones in Ukraine, says Russia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Russia on Wednesday said it is working intensely to create a humanitarian corridor for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine. Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place as soon as possible.

"We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory...," he said.

"We are in touch with India on the safety of Indians in Kharkiv, Sumy & other conflict zones in Ukraine. We are working intensely on creating corridor & safe passage for Indians stuck in conflict zones in Ukraine. It will happen as soon as possible," he said.

The Russian Ambassador-designate called India a strategic ally of Russia, he said, "We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis."

"India's unbiased position is based on assessment of the Ukraine situation, not because it is dependent on Russian arms," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

