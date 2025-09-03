Russia in talks with India for more supplies of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems: Report Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, stated that India already operates the S-400 and discussions are underway for new deliveries.

Moscow:

India and Russia are in talks for more supplies of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, TASS news agency said, citing a senior Russian defence export official. Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, stated that India already operates the S-400 and discussions are underway for new deliveries.

It should be noted that India has already signed a $5.5 billion agreement with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf systems, meant to counter China’s growing military power. However, this deal faced repeated delays, with the final two units now scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

In the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that India did not bow to the demands by the United States to stop purchasing resources from Russia and that Moscow "appreciated" that.

Russia remains India’s top arms supplier

Amid growing purchases from France and Israel, Russia remains India’s top arms supplier. Between 2020 and 2024, 36 per cent of India’s weapons imports were from Russia, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Long strategic partners, India and Russia have collaborated on numerous defence projects in the past and it includes licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI fighter jets, the supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov), production of AK-203 rifles in India, and the BrahMos missile programme.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army retaliated against Pakistan and Russia’s S-400 air defence system was credited for intercepting and destroying several incoming missiles.

India and Russia vow to strengthen strategic ties

Earlier this week, India and Russia vowed to strengthen their strategic ties against the backdrop of New Delhi's frictions with the US, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in most difficult times.

PM Modi and President Putin met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), days after the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

The talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral cooperation in the economic, financial, and energy sectors, according to an Indian readout.

PM Modi invites Putin to visit India in December

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, PM Modi told the Russian president that 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting to welcome him in India in December.

"This is a reflection of the depth and scope of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India and Russia have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations," he said.

The prime minister said close cooperation between the two countries is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity. Before the official talks, the two leaders held an informal conversation as they travelled to the venue of their bilateral meeting in the same car after concluding engagements at the SCO summit.

The Russian president waited for about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him before boarding the car. PM Modi and Putin spent another 45 minutes in the car even after reaching the venue, people familiar with the matter said.

In his remarks, PM Modi also said India welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine, adding it is humanity's call to find a way to end hostilities as soon as possible.

