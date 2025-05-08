S-400 missile system thwarts Pakistan's midnight attack: All you need to know about India's potent weapon Operation Sindoor: The Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly deployed S-400 air defence systems as it thwarted Pakistani military's attempt to engage several military targets in India.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India as the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly deployed its S-400 air defence systems. The Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, according to officials.

S-400: India's potent weapon

The S-400 is a sophisticated air defense system with a range of up to 400 km and can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously. It is specifically designed to intercept various aerial targets, including stealth aircraft. It is developed by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau.

India has procured multiple batteries of the S-400 system from Russia and has deployed them along its borders with China and Pakistan. The S-400 has been operational since 2007, as it has been in use by the Russian Armed Forces as well as other international operators since 2007.

The induction of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf has significantly boosted India's defensive capabilities. It has unmatched speed, stealth, and networked integration with indigenous systems.

The S-400 has the following capabilities:

The S-400 radars can maintain 300 target tracks while simultaneously engaging 36 threats.

It can detect and track low-observable flying objects using a variety of advanced weapons.

It has a range of up to 400 km and can engage intruding objects with four different types of missiles.

It can strike targets at an altitude of 30 kilometres from sea level.

It can fire four different missiles as part of a layered defence.

It consists of anti-air missile launchers and command and control missiles.

'Air defence system in Lahore neutralised': MoD

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said "Today morning Indian armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan." "It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," it said.

The ministry said Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing," the ministry added.