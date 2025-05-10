India dismisses reports of any damage to S-400 air defence missile system in Pakistani strikes India-Pakistan news: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its S-400 air defence systems as part of efforts to thwart the Pakistani military's attempt to target multiple military installations within India.

India has dismissed Pakistan's claim that it has destroyed the S-400 air defence missile system, calling it baseless and completely untrue. The S400 defence system, called India's 'Sudarshan Chakra' by the armed forces, has proved to be a successful weapon in replying to Pakistani drone and missile attacks post Operation Sindoor.

The S-400 has become a formidable shield against aerial threats, effectively countering hostile actions from across the border and safeguarding India from enemy incursions.

S-400 destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth

In an X post, PIB said, S-400 destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. This claim is FAKE. Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless."

India targets at least four Pakistani airbases

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told media. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, multiple Indian drones were reportedly hovering over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore and Peshawar. The Fatah-II missile has a range of around 400 kilometres. It can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, including the Russian-made S-400 missile systems owned by India. The Fatah-II rocket can hold a 365-kilo warhead.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

