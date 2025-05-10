Indian Air Force shoots down 6 Pakistani drones and missiles in Gujarat's Kutch: Details The development comes amid a blackout that was enforced in Kutch and parts of Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat on Friday night, given the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Kutch (Gujarat) :

Indian Air Force (IAF) has shot down six drones and missiles in the Kutch district of Gujarat that shares a border with Pakistan. According to reports, four were shot down from Naliya Air Force Station and 2 from the IAF base in Bhuj in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, defence officials said that the Indian Army has brought down a Pakistan Army armed drone in the Kutch sector of Gujarat.

"A Pakistan Army armed drone has been brought down by the Indian Army using the L-70 air defence guns in the Kutch sector of Gujarat," Defence officials said.

The development comes amid a blackout that was enforced in Kutch and parts of Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat on Friday night, given the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

While the blackout measure was implemented in the entire Kutch district, power supply has been cut off in some bordering areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts, which are close to the Indo-Pak border, they said.

"Considering the current situation on the border, a blackout is declared in the Kutch district until further orders. A blackout has been enforced in all the villages of Suigam and Vav talukas of Banaskantha district amid prevailing situation," said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in its post on X.

Some villages in the bordering Santalpur taluka of Patan have also been put under blackout, it said.

A similar move was implemented in these three districts for nearly seven hours on Thursday.

Early Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Earlier, the Border Security Force has foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Sameer, originally from Bihar, was apprehended near the border outpost on Thursday and was handed over to the local police.

"He hails from the Muzaffarpur district. On April 17, he reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border," Kutch (East) Police said.

The BSF handed Sameer over to the Balasar Police for further interrogation. He was interrogated by Balasar Police, special operations group (SOG), and intelligence bureau officials, a release stated.