Pakistan's four airbases targeted by India with missiles and drones: Sources Pakistan earlier claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. The targeted airbases include- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, and Nur Khan Airbase.

New Delhi:

According to sources, at least four airbases in Pakistan have been targeted by India with missiles and drones on Saturday (May 10). Pakistan earlier claimed that Indian missiles and drones targeted its three airbases.

Attack on airbases of Pakistan

Murid Airbase

Located in Murid, Chakwal district of Punjab, this is a Pakistan Air Force base under the Northern Air Command. It has a 9,000-foot asphalt runway and does not house any permanent units. Strategically significant due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border, Murid Airbase plays an important operational role for the Pakistan Air Force. Various types of fighter jets and drone operations are conducted from here. In recent years, new hangar facilities have been constructed at the base, enhancing its UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) operational capacity. The base is also mentioned in the context of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, although there is no confirmed documentation of any direct attacks on it during that conflict. Nevertheless, due to its strategic location, Murid Airbase has remained in focus.

Rafiqui Airbase, Shorkot

Formerly known as PAF Base Shorkot, this airbase is located near Shorkot in the Jhang district of Punjab, approximately 337 km south of Islamabad. It has a 10,000-foot runway and a parallel taxiway that can also be used for emergency landings and aircraft recovery. The base was named in honour of Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui, a celebrated fighter pilot known for his raids during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. During the same war, the Indian Air Force attacked one of Pakistan’s most secure airbases here, destroying 10 aircraft. Rafiqui Airbase is designated under Central Air Command as No. 34 (Tactical Attack) Wing. It hosts several operational units, including No. 15 TA, No. 22 OCU, No. 25 TA, No. 27 TA, and No. 83 SAR (Alouette III). It is essentially a Mirage III airbase.

Nur Khan Airbase, Chaklala

Originally established as RAF Station Chaklala, this airbase is located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Punjab. Until a few years ago, Benazir Bhutto International Airport operated as part of this base, but that has since been closed. During World War II, parachute training missions were conducted here. Later, it became a transport hub for the PAF, operating various transport aircraft. During the 2005 Pakistan earthquake, the base facilitated relief efforts with the presence of 300 U.S. military personnel and American aircraft. Since late 2001, the base reportedly has had a permanent U.S. military presence to support logistics and other movements related to the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, the first of four Il-78 aerial refuelling tankers was assigned to this base, and the No. 10 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) Squadron was established here. In 2012, the base was renamed from PAF Base Chaklala to PAF Base Noor Khan, in memory of its first base commander, Air Marshal Noor Khan, who was also the second Pakistani chief of the PAF.

What did Pakistan say?

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4:00 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed. India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

He said this is a sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response. Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Minutes later, state-run PTV said citing security officials that Pakistan has launched a counter attack. The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) issued a notification stating that Pakistan's airspace has been closed from 3.15 am to 12 noon for all kinds of air traffic. The PAA said it will share updates at 12 noon.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources had said.