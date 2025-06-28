India likely to expand S-400 arsenal post Operation Sindoor triumph, claims report The S-400 air defence system proved significant in striking down missiles fired by Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Following the successful performance of the S-400 air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, India is considering the purchase of two more squadrons of the long-range surface-to-air missile system from Russia, news agency ANI has reported.

The S-400 systems played a key role in Operation Sindoor, where they reportedly intercepted multiple Pakistan Air Force fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft. Notably, one system achieved a record by hitting an aircraft over 300 kilometres away, highlighting its long-range strike capability.

Indigenous LRSAM development faces delays

The consideration for additional S-400 units also stems from delays in India’s indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) programme, Project Kusha. This project is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited. However, its full deployment will take time, necessitating an interim solution.

India eyes S-500, awaits Russian clearance

India has shown interest in acquiring the more advanced S-500 system, which offers even greater range and capabilities than the S-400. However, such a deal would require high-level approval from the Russian leadership, which has yet to be granted.

India signed a USD 5.43 billion agreement with Russia in 2018 for the procurement of five S-400 regiments. So far, three regiments have been delivered and deployed along critical strategic fronts — the western front facing Pakistan and the northern front bordering China.

The first S-400 regiment arrived in December 2021, followed by the second in April 2022 and the third in October 2023.

Renamed as “Sudarshan Chakra” by Indian defence forces, the S-400 system is capable of detecting and neutralising hostile targets such as strategic bombers, fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, missiles and drones at ranges of up to 380 kilometres.

Pending S-400 deliveries from 2018 deal

India had originally signed a deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 squadrons. Three squadrons have already been delivered and are operational. Delivery of the fourth and fifth squadrons was delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with reports suggesting that systems intended for India may have been diverted for use in the war.

The Russian side has now assured India that the remaining two S-400 squadrons will be delivered in the next financial year. Indian defence officials have taken up the issue with their Russian counterparts, who have committed to not allowing any further delays in the delivery schedule.