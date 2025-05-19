Russia bans Amnesty International, escalating crackdown on rights groups Russia has banned Amnesty International, declaring it an "undesirable organisation" under a 2015 law that criminalizes cooperation with such entities. The move, announced by the Prosecutor General's office, forces the global human rights group to cease all operations in Russia.

Moscow:

Russian authorities on Monday designated Amnesty International as an “undesirable organisation,” effectively banning the human rights group from operating in the country under a 2015 law that criminalizes involvement with such entities. The move, announced by the Russian Prosecutor General's office in an online statement, marks the latest step in a sweeping crackdown on dissent, which has intensified significantly since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The designation forces Amnesty International to cease all operations in Russia and exposes those who collaborate with or support the group to potential prosecution.

Amnesty International, founded in 1961, is known for its global human rights advocacy, including reports on Russia's war in Ukraine, where it has accused Moscow of committing crimes against humanity. The group has also repeatedly condemned the Kremlin's suppression of political opposition, independent media, and activists.

In its statement, the Prosecutor General’s office accused Amnesty of promoting “Russophobic projects” and supporting activities aimed at Russia’s “political and economic isolation.” The group did not immediately comment on the ban.

Russia’s list of “undesirable organisations” now includes 223 entities, encompassing prominent independent news outlets and rights groups.

(Based on AP inputs)