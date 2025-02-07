PM Modi likely to co-chair AI Summit with France on 11th February, US Vice President expected to be present

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi, who will be on a visit to France in the upcoming week, is likely to co-chair the AI Summit with France on 11th February in Paris. The event is likely to see the presence of US Vice President and Vice Prime Minister of China Ding Xuexiang, along with other key stakeholders. PM Modi will hold a bilateral discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille on 12th February as talks between both countries in areas of aerospace, engines and submarines are underway. PM will also hold talks with top CEOs of French companies, according to diplomatic sources. The sources claim that India is also slated to open a new consulate in the southern French city of Marseille.

Earlier, a French diplomatic official said that US Vice President JD Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit, which will focus on artificial intelligence in Paris next week. This would be Vance's first scheduled trip abroad since taking office.

The AI Action Summit being organised in France will gather heads of state and top government officials, CEOs and other actors involved in the tech sector to discuss AI.

Vance has not made any official foreign trips since his inauguration last month. The French diplomatic official spoke on condition of anonymity, as the list of top attendees has not been made official yet.